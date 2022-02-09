Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

