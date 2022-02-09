Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
