Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 5,887 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

