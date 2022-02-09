Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,065,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,459,186 shares.The stock last traded at $8.67 and had previously closed at $8.47.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

