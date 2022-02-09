Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

