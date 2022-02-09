Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
