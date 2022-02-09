Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

