1,272 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.