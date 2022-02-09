PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

