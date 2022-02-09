Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

