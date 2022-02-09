Capital Properties, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

