Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

