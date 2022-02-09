Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.
Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
