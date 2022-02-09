Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

