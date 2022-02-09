Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 16,152 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 575,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,295,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,665,000 after acquiring an additional 857,271 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,670,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,333,000 after acquiring an additional 862,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,776,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

