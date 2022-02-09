Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $125.62 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.