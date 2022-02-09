Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average is $270.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.