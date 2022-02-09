Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.58. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

