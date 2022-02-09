Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $6.04 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

