Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,740 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of LTC Properties worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

