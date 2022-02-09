Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 10,154 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

