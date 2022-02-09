Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Lantheus worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,726 shares of company stock valued at $104,477. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

