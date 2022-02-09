29,196 Shares in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,633,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter.

EFT opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

