Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Huntington Bancshares worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

