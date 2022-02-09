Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 189 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

