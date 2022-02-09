CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Plans None Dividend of $2.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 422.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.