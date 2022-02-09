Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.