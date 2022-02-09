American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $187.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AWK. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

AWK stock opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $355,066,000. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

