Greencoat UK Wind PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 145.30 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.80 ($1.97).

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Martin McAdam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,924.95).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

