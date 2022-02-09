Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,931 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $14,857,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.