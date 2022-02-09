Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,879 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $48,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

