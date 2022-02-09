Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $41,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $189.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

