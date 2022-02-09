Barclays Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $45.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.