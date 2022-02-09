Barclays Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $45.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.
NYSE:ENR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energizer (ENR)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.