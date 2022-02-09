Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $38.99 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

MSI stock opened at $236.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.69 and a 200-day moving average of $244.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

