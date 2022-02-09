Zacks: Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $165.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $518.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 44,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares worth $69,387,363. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

