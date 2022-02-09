58,900 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 397,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000.
VTEB opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.67.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.