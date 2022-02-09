58,900 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 397,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000.

VTEB opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

