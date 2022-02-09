Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.