ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.