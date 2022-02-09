SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $108.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

