SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $108.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. SAP has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
