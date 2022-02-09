FTX Token Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $126.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $47.15 or 0.00106750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007756 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,894,244 coins and its circulating supply is 138,024,908 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

