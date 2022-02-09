Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

SWK opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

