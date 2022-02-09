Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.