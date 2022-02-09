Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

