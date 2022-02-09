Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 1,986 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

NYSE:COF opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

