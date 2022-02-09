Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 460,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 417,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,913 shares of company stock valued at $177,639. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

