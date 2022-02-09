Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

