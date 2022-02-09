Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
