TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Down 0.4%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.56). Approximately 309,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 632,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.56).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

