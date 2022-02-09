S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.76 and a 200-day moving average of $445.46. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.