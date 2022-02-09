Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $189.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.07 and a 12-month high of $190.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

