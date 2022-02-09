East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

