Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Perficient by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

