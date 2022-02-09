Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Public Storage worth $117,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 74.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $362.44 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.71.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

