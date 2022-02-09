Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 122,637 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,637 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $515.49 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.34.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

